Gunfire erupts inside main prison in Somalia's Mogadishu: inmate

Gunfire erupted inside the main prison in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Monday, an inmate said.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 10, 2020, 9:17 PM IST
“I can hear the gunfire from inside the central cell block. I am in a separate room and I do not know what is happening,” Mohammed Nur, an inmate at the prison, told Reuters.

He said he could see a soldier, who seemed to be wounded, lying prostrate on the grounds of the prison.

A senior police officer, who did not want to be named, confirmed the incident without giving any details.

Somalia has been trying to re-establish the rule of law in the past decade but still suffers from frequent attacks by al Shabaab militants. The group did not respond immediately to a request for comment by Reuters.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • First Published: August 10, 2020, 9:17 PM IST
