Gunman Kills Two in Separate Shootings Before Killing Himself in Pennsylvania

The initial shooting happened about 10:30 pm (Local time) on Thursday at PJ Harrigan's Bar & Grill in State College, about two miles (3 kilometers) from Penn State University's main campus.

Associated Press

Updated:January 25, 2019, 7:03 PM IST
Gunman Kills Two in Separate Shootings Before Killing Himself in Pennsylvania
Image for representation. (Image: Reuters)
State College: Authorities say a gunman opened fire at a hotel bar in central Pennsylvania, killing a man and wounding two other people, then broke into a home where he fatally shot another man before killing himself.

The initial shooting happened about 10:30 pm (Local time) on Thursday at PJ Harrigan's Bar & Grill in State College, about two miles (3 kilometers) from Penn State University's main campus.

Authorities say 21-year-old Jordan Witmer, of Bellefonte, shot and killed 62-year-old Dean Beachy, of Millersburg, Ohio, at the bar. He also wounded a woman whom he apparently had been in a relationship with, along with another man.

Witmer then drove away from the bar and later broke into a home, where he fatally shot another man before turning the gun on himself.

