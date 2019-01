Gunman Kills Two in Separate Shootings Before Killing Himself in Pennsylvania

Authorities say a gunman opened fire at a hotel bar in central Pennsylvania, killing a man and wounding two other people, then broke into a home where he fatally shot another man before killing himself.The initial shooting happened about 10:30 pm (Local time) on Thursday at PJ Harrigan's Bar & Grill in State College, about two miles (3 kilometers) from Penn State University's main campus.Authorities say 21-year-old Jordan Witmer, of Bellefonte, shot and killed 62-year-old Dean Beachy, of Millersburg, Ohio, at the bar. He also wounded a woman whom he apparently had been in a relationship with, along with another man.Witmer then drove away from the bar and later broke into a home, where he fatally shot another man before turning the gun on himself.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.