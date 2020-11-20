News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»World
1-MIN READ

Gunman Takes Up To Nine People Hostage In Georgia Capital Tbilisi - Police

Gunman Takes Up To Nine People Hostage In Georgia Capital Tbilisi - Police

An unidentified gunman took up to nine people hostage at a microfinance organisation in the Georgian capital Tbilisi on Friday, the police said.

TBILISI: An unidentified gunman took up to nine people hostage at a microfinance organisation in the Georgian capital Tbilisi on Friday, the police said.

It was not immediately clear what the gunman’s demands were.

Police have blocked off the area around the building in the city centre.

Last month, a masked gunman took 43 hostages during a bank robbery in the town of Zugdidi in western Georgia. He disappeared after receiving a ransom of $500,000 and releasing all hostages.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published: November 20, 2020, 20:09 IST
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...