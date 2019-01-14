GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Man Fires Shots at US Mail Sorting Facility, Takes Two as Hostage

The two hostages who had been held at a UPS mail sorting facility in Logan Township, New Jersey, were not injured and the wounded suspect was rushed to a hospital.

Reuters

Updated:January 14, 2019, 11:58 PM IST
A New Jersey State Police helicopter prepares to land as officials respond to reports of an active shooter at a UPS facility on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019 in Logan Township, New Jersey. AP/PTI Photo
New Jersey: A standoff at a United Parcel Service Inc processing facility in southern New Jersey ended on Monday when police shot an armed man who had taken two people hostage, the company and local media reported.

The two hostages who had been held at a UPS mail sorting facility in Logan Township, New Jersey, were not injured and the wounded suspect was rushed to a hospital, NBC10 TV in Philadelphia reported.

"The matter has been resolved," the station reported Gloucester County Prosecutor Charles Fiore as saying shortly after noon (1700 GMT).

Police had earlier dispatched a SWAT team to the location after the armed man fired shots and took a woman and another person hostage, authorities and local media said.

UPS praised the police for their handling of the situation and said all of its employees were safe.

"The incident is concluded and all of the employees are accounted for and being attended to by local officials," the company said in a statement.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
