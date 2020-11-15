News18 Logo

Gunmen Kill At Least 34 in Attack on Bus in Western Ethiopia: Rights Body

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said the number of people killed was likely to rise after what it called a "gruesome" attack on the passenger bus in the Benishangul-Gumuz region.

Gunmen in western Ethiopia killed at least 34 people in an attack on a bus on Saturday night, the national human rights body said on Sunday, as fears grow of a security vacuum in the country amid a military campaign in the north.

“The latest attack is a grim addition to the human cost which we bear collectively," Daniel Bekele, commission head, said in a statement.


