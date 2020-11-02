Gunmen Kill at Least 25 in Attack on Kabul University, Taliban Denies Involvement

At least 25 people were killed or wounded Monday when gunmen stormed Kabul University in an attack that ended after hours of fighting with security forces, an official said.

"Three attackers were involved. One of them blew up his explosives at the beginning, two were brought down by the security forces," interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian told AFP, adding that at least 25 people had been killed or wounded.

“They were shooting at every student they saw,” Fathullah Moradi told Reuters, saying he had managed to escape through one of the university’s gates with a group of friends. Witnesses said the attack followed an explosion in the area.

The Taliban said their fighters were not involved in the assault. No other group immediately claimed responsibility.

“At least 10 killed many others wounded,” the senior government official told Reuters on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to media.

Several attackers had entered the campus and were fighting with security forces, interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said. At least 15 people were injured, a police source said.

NATO Senior Civilian Representative to Afghanistan Stefano Pontecorvo condemned the attack.

“This is the second attack on educational institutions in Kabul in 10 days. Afghan children & youth need to feel safe going to school,” he said in a statement.

An attack late last month on an education centre in Kabul killed 24 people, mostly students.

Violence has plagued Afghanistan while government and Taliban negotiators have been meeting in Qatar to try to broker a peace deal and as the United States brings home its troops.