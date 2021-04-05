world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021#IndiaPositive
News18» News»World»Gunmen Kill Pakistani Anti-terrorism Court Judge and Family
1-MIN READ

Gunmen Kill Pakistani Anti-terrorism Court Judge and Family

Image representation of fireshot

Image representation of fireshot

The shooting also seriously injured two of Judge Aftab Ahmed Afridis's bodyguards.

Gunmen killed an anti-terrorism court judge and his family on Sunday as they traveled from the Swat Valley in northwest Pakistan to the capital Islamabad, police official Shoaib Khan said.

No one claimed responsibility for the shooting, which also seriously injured two of Judge Aftab Ahmed Afridis’s bodyguards.

Pakistan anti-terrorism courts were established to hear cases ranging from terrorist financing to the prosecution of perpetrators of insurgent attacks. Critics say Pakistans sweeping anti-terrorism laws have also been used to silence critics of the country’s powerful military.

Afridi, his wife, and two children including a two-year-old son were killed in the attack, Khan said.

RELATED NEWS

Afridi had been assigned to the anti-terrorism courts in Swat two months earlier. Swat was once a Taliban-controlled area and is where education activist Malala Yousafzai was shot by the Taliban for advocating for girls’ education.

Pakistan’s military drove the Taliban from the area in 2009.

Tags
first published:April 05, 2021, 08:52 IST