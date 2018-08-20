English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Gunshots Fired at U.S. Embassy in Turkey, No Casualties
The attack coincided with a deepening row between Ankara and Washington over the trial of a U.S. pastor in Turkey.
A guard stands outside a US Embassy Office (Representative Image)
Loading...
Ankara: Several gunshots were fired from a vehicle at the U.S. embassy in the Turkish capital, Ankara, on Monday, hitting a window in a security post but causing no casualties, broadcaster CNN Turk reported.
It said police teams were searching for the assailants who fled in a white car after the attack, which occurred around 5 a.m. (0200 GMT).
The attack coincided with a deepening row between Ankara and Washington over the trial of a U.S. pastor in Turkey.
Also Watch
It said police teams were searching for the assailants who fled in a white car after the attack, which occurred around 5 a.m. (0200 GMT).
The attack coincided with a deepening row between Ankara and Washington over the trial of a U.S. pastor in Turkey.
Also Watch
-
Meet The Hero Who Offered His Back To Help Women Board The Boat
-
Saturday 18 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Meet The Hero Who Offered His Back To Help Women Board The Boat
Saturday 18 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
Friday 17 August , 2018 Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Friday 17 August , 2018 Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- No Ronaldo, No Zidane, No problem as Real Madrid Start La Liga with Victory
- Kerala Floods: SRK, Akshay, Amitabh Lead the Way as Bollywood Chips in With Donations
- What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
- Mallika Dua to Go on Midnight Misadventures With Celebrities
- As Death Toll Reaches 324 in Kerala, Here's How You Can Assist in the Relief Operations
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...