Gunshots Fired at U.S. Embassy in Turkey, No Casualties

The attack coincided with a deepening row between Ankara and Washington over the trial of a U.S. pastor in Turkey.

Reuters

Updated:August 20, 2018, 10:36 AM IST
A guard stands outside a US Embassy Office (Representative Image)
Ankara: Several gunshots were fired from a vehicle at the U.S. embassy in the Turkish capital, Ankara, on Monday, hitting a window in a security post but causing no casualties, broadcaster CNN Turk reported.

It said police teams were searching for the assailants who fled in a white car after the attack, which occurred around 5 a.m. (0200 GMT).

The attack coincided with a deepening row between Ankara and Washington over the trial of a U.S. pastor in Turkey.

