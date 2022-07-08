'Gunshots Penetrated Chest, Neck; Profuse Bleeding': Doctors On Lost Battle To Save Shinzo Abe

The Nara Medical University Hospital, where former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe passed away at the age of 67 after being shot, on Friday said Abe lost a lot of blood after being shot.

Abe was delivering a speech at the Yamato-Saidaiji Station in Nara City when a person in his 40s named Yamagami Tetsuya shot the former Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) chief with a handmade pistol.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital but shortly after being taken to the hospital reports surfaced that his vital signs were not responding.

The authorities at the Nara Medical University Hospital said the bullet penetrated the heart. Abe was treated by the doctors there for more than four and a half hours where doctors tried to stop his bleeding and gave him blood transfusions in a bid to revive him. However, Abe succumbed to his injuries around 5:05pm (local time)

“Shinzo Abe was transported to (the hospital) at 12:20 pm. He was in a state of cardiac arrest upon arrival. Resuscitation was administered. However, unfortunately he died at 5:03 pm,” Hidetada Fukushima, the hospital’s professor of emergency medicine told news agency AFP.

Tetsuya is being questioned by the authorities as they are trying to find the motive behind his actions on Friday morning.

Tetsuya was seen by a reporter working for news agency NHK waiting in a gray t-shirt, pants and a bag slung on his side waiting for the speech to begin.

“I was dissatisfied with former Prime Minister Abe and aimed to kill him. It is not a grudge against the former Prime Minister’s political beliefs,” Tetsuya said, according to a report by NHK.

Abe was in the city to campaign for his party ahead of the local Upper House polls. Tetsuya shot Abe two minutes into his speech following which the longest-serving prime minister fell onto the ground.

Initial reports suggest that Abe was responding to calls by the paramedics who rushed to the scene but his condition likely worsened in the following hours. He was shot at 11:30am (local time).

Prime minister Fumio Kishida said it was a barbaric act and the perpetrator will be brought to justice.

Following his death world leaders extended their condolences to the people of Japan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers of foreign affairs and defense S Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh and opposition leader Rahul Gandhi also extended their condolences. US secretary of state Antony Blinken, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg and Chinese and Russian foreign ministers Wang Yi and Sergey Lavrov also expressed their regret at Abe’s passing.

