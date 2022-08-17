Gurdeep Singh Randhawa Named as 1st Representative of Indian Community in Germany

Indian-born entrepreneur Gurdeep Singh Randhawa has been elected as the first representative of the Indian community in Germany. He has been tasked to make concerns of the Indian community heard and also to encourage them to becoming politically active.

The entrepreneur is the first Indian representative of a political party Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) Thuringia. The 62-year-old is a member representative of the local CDU association in the Wachsenburg district and engaged in humanitarian work, news agency ANI reported.

“It is important to me that there is genuine togetherness in society. This also applies to the different cultures and origins that are united in our country. There are different generations living in Germany, who are living with the German and Indian culture. I would like to bring new impulses and innovative ideas to the political level with their support,” Randhawa said.

CDU state chairman Christian Hirte said, “India is not only an important partner for us. In Germany, too, Indians and citizens of Indian origin make many important contributions to our society. We want to honour that and actively approach the community. As a civic party, we are open to all who share our values based on the Christian image of man.”

