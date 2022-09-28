Iran: 20-yr-old Woman Seen Tying Uncovered Hair At Protest Shot Dead, Says Report

Amid protests in Iran, triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini who collapsed while in police custody, security forces in the country continue to target demonstrators opposing the conservative dress code for women in the country. In the recent action against protestors, Iranian forces allegedly killed Hadis Najafi, a 20-year-old Iranian woman, whose video of tying her unscarved hair back and boldly stepping into the middle of a protest went viral.

Announcing Najafi’s death, Iranian journalist and women’s rights advocate, Masih Alinejad posted a video of her funeral on Sunday, September 25.

This is the funeral of 20 year old #HadisNajafi, who was shot dead on the streets by security forces for protesting. Hadis was a kind hearted girl & loved dancing. She was protesting against the brutal death of #MahsaAmini. Their crime: wanting freedom.

pic.twitter.com/tduxVe1SZf — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) September 25, 2022

The video of Najafi’s funeral has gone viral, which shows people weeping over a photo of her on a freshly dug grave. According to reports, she was shot in the abdomen, neck, heart and hand.

Nicknamed ‘the ponytail girl’, Najafi was among many other Iranian women who removed their scarves and took to the streets, boldly facing police officers in protest triggered by Amini’s death. She became a symbol of protest in Iran after a video of her tying up her hair as she prepared to join protesters on the street, went viral.

Protest In Iran

Deadly unrest has rocked Iran since it began on September 16, after Amini’s death, who was arrested for “improper” hijab, a headscarf women must wear by law.

Amini, from the northwestern Kurdish city of Saqez, died three days after she was arrested in hospital after falling into a coma.

Her death sparked the first big show of opposition on Iran’s streets since authorities crushed fuel price protests in 2019 in which 1,500 people were killed. To show their support, many women took to the streets and removed their headscarves. Some had even set them on fire. Many women are also cutting their hair in public.

Authorities deny beating Amini and insisted in a statement that the cause of death was sudden heart failure, possibly from preexisting conditions. But the family has denied the 22-year-old had any previous health issues.

A statement on Instagram from the hospital which was later taken down said she was brain dead when she arrived there.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said he had ordered an investigation into the case of Amini.

Officials said 41 people, including members of the police and a pro-government militia, had died during the protests. But Iranian human rights groups have reported a higher toll.

Amini’s death has drawn international condemnation while Iran has blamed “thugs” linked to “foreign enemies” for the unrest. Tehran has accused the United States and some European countries of using the unrest to try to destabilise the Islamic Republic.

(With inputs from Reuters)

