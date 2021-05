Hamas said it fired 130 rockets at Israel on Wednesday in retaliation for a strike on a multi-story building in Gaza City, as air raid sirens wailed across Israel, including in Tel Aviv.

The Islamist militia said in a statement that its barrage was a response to Israel’s levelling of the Al-Sharouk tower, while AFP reporters and the Israeli army confirmed sirens were sounding in several southern communities and the Tel Aviv area.

