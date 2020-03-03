English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Hand Sanitiser Sales Rocket 255% in Britain as Coronavirus Fears Surge: Report

Shelves of a pharmacy are stripped of hand sanitiser amid novel coronavirus fears. (Reuters)

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: March 3, 2020, 7:20 PM IST
London: Sales of hand sanitiser in Britain have more than tripled as nervous customers sought to protect themselves from coronavirus, data showed Tuesday.

Hand sanitiser sales surged 255% in the four weeks to February 23 compared with the same period a year earlier, retail research company Kantar said in a statement.

Liquid soap sales increased 7% and household cleaning products leapt 10% over the same period, Kantar added.

"Given the media focus around the outbreak of Covid-19 in February, it's unsurprising to see shoppers prudently protecting themselves from illness," said Fraser McKevitt, Kantar's head of retail and consumer insight.

Britain has 39 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday warned that the number was "highly likely" to rise.

Worldwide, more than 3,100 people have died and over 90,000 have been infected.

