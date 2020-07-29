WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Hanoi to shut bars and ban big gatherings after COVID-19 outbreak in Danang

Hanoi to shut bars and ban big gatherings after COVID-19 outbreak in Danang

Vietnam's capital, Hanoi, has ordered bars and pubs to shut and banned large gatherings from midnight on Wednesday because of a COVID19 outbreak in the city of Danang, the head of the city's administration said.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: July 29, 2020, 8:10 PM IST
Share this:

HANOI Vietnam’s capital, Hanoi, has ordered bars and pubs to shut and banned large gatherings from midnight on Wednesday because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the city of Danang, the head of the city’s administration said.

Hanoi on Wednesday has registered its first case of COVID-19 linked to the Danang outbreak.

“We have to act now and act fast. All large gatherings will be banned until further notice,” Nguyen Duc Chung, Hanoi’s chairman, said in a statement on the city’s website.

“Over 21,000 people returned to Hanoi from Danang will be closely monitored and will undergo rapid testing,” he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: July 29, 2020, 8:10 PM IST
Next Story
Loading