Happy 2020: Server Who Was Homeless a Year Ago Gets $2,020 Tip at Michigan Restaurant
The credit card receipt on the $23 restaurant bill said "Happy New Year. 2020 Tip Challenge”.
In this Dec. 30, 2019 photo, server Danielle Franzoni holds a receipt from a customer with a $2,020 tip included at Thunder Bay River Restaurant in Alpena, Michigan. (Julie Riddle/The News via AP)
Alpena (Michigan): The restaurant bill was $23. But the tip at a small-town restaurant in Michigan was much larger: $2,020.
"Things like this don't happen to people like me," server Danielle Franzoni told The Alpena News.
Franzoni, 31, got the tip while working Sunday at Thunder Bay River Restaurant in Alpena. The credit card receipt said "Happy New Year. 2020 Tip Challenge."
Franzoni, a single mother, couldn't believe the number, but her manager assured her the tip was legitimate.
She said she was living in a homeless shelter a year ago. Franzoni plans to use the money to reinstate her driver's license and build savings.
"They don't know nothing about my story. They don't know where I've come from. They don't know how hard it's been," Franzoni said of the couple who left the tip. "They're really just doing this out of the kindness of their heart."
Franzoni later went to a restaurant and left a $20.20 tip.
"That was my pay-it-forward," she said, smiling. "I couldn't do the other one."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone’s Wink Leaves Priya Prakash Varrier Overwhelmed
- MG ZS EV First Drive Review: Watch Out for this Electric SUV!
- PUBG Mobile 0.16.5 Update: Season 11 Royal Pass Rewards Leaked
- Cristiano Ronaldo Sports £630k Worth of Accessories in One Hand, Including Most Expensive Watch Ever Made by Rolex
- Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Best Men's Player of the Year at Dubai Globe Soccer Awards, Lionel Messi Fans Ask What is That