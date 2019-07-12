Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Happy Birthday Malala Yousafzai: 10 Inspiring Quotes by the Nobel Prize Winner

The youngest Nobel Prize recipient has led a rather risky life in order to fight for the education of the girl child in a Taliban-dominated area. Malala, who had been shot with a bullet for her brave stand, did not step back even after the threats and attacks.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 12, 2019, 3:25 PM IST
Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai attends an event of the Fundacion Telmex Mexico Siglo XXI (Telmex Foundation Mexico XXI Century) in Mexico City, Mexico. (File Photo: Reuters)
Nobel-Prize winner and a brave heart Malala Yousafzai has turned 23 on July 12. The youngest Nobel Prize recipient has led a rather risky life in order to fight for the education of girl child in a Taliban-dominated area.

Malala, who had been shot with a bullet for her brave stand, did not step back even after the threats and attacks. She went on with her fight for education of girl child.

On her 22nd birthday, here are some quotes by the brave girl that will definitely leave you inspired and motivated:

1. “When someone takes away your pens you realize quite how important education is.”

2. “Education is our basic right. Not just in the West; Islam too has given us this right. Islam says every girl and every boy should go to school. In the Quran it is written, God wants us to have knowledge. He wants us to know why the sky is blue and about oceans and stars.”

3. “One child, one teacher, one book, one pen can change the world.”

4. “With guns you can kill terrorists, with education you can kill terrorism.”

5. “Extremists have shown what frightens them most: a girl with a book.”

6. “If one man can destroy everything, why can’t one girl change it?”

7. “No struggle can ever succeed without women participating side by side with men. There are two powers in the world; one is the sword and the other is the pen. There is a third power stronger than both, that of women.”

8. “When the whole world is silent, even one voice becomes powerful.”

9. “Ignorance allowed politicians to fool people and bad administrators to be re-elected.”

10. “Kindness can only be repaid with kindness. It can’t be repaid with expressions like ‘thank you’.”

