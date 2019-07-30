Happy World Friendship Day 2019: Quotes, Facebook Messages, SMS, GIF Image and Wishes to send your friends

The United Nation observes International Day of Friendship to celebrate the importance of friendship in promoting peace in many cultures. In 2011, the UN proclaimed the International Day of Friendship with the idea that friendship between peoples, countries, and cultures can inspire peace efforts and build bridges between communities.

As the world celebrate Friendship day 2019, you too can go ahead and shower your best friends with amazing gifts and heart-warming messages.

Here is a collection of Facebook messages, Quotes, SMS, GIFs images to send to your friends.

Happy World Friendship Day 2019 Quotes

"Your friend is the man who knows all about you, and still likes you." -Elbert Hubard

"True friendship is like sound health; the value of it is seldom known until it be lost." -Charles Caleb Colton

"Each friend represents a world in us, a world possibly not born until they arrive, and it is only by this meeting that a new world is born." -Anais Nin

A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out." -Walter Winchell

Happy World Friendship Day 2019messages

A single candle can illuminate an entire room. A true friend lights up an entire lifetime. Thanks for the bright lights of ur friendship

A friend is sweet when it is new. And it is sweeter when it is true. But you know what? It is sweetest when it is u.

A coin is easy to earn, a friend is hard to find. The coin depreciates but a friend appreciates. I lost a coin when I smsed u, but it's okay because I got u.

If you open my heart, guess what u r gonna see? It's U. True friends are hard to find so I kept u.

Happy World Friendship Day 2019 GIF

