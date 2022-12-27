‘Haq’ Doesn’t Stop Here: Pakistan’s Gwadar Tense As Outfit Supporters, Cops Clash | Exclusive

Balochistan’s coastal city of Gwadar remained tense for a second day on Tuesday, amid protests and violence over the detention of 20 workers of ‘Haq Do Tehreek’, even as the attempt to arrest the outfit’s chief Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman failed.

The coastal highway was completely blocked. The police continued to shoot and shell at protesters, injuring women, men and children. The electricity and internet to the area have been shut down.

The Baloch are protesting in #Gwadar under the leadership of Maulana Hidayat ur Rahman Baloch. Situation is tense as Police and protestors are clashing in the district. pic.twitter.com/OJcBFLAA7B— Muhammad Ibrahim (@miqazi) December 26, 2022

On Monday, a government delegation headed by Balochistan Interior Minister Ziaullah Longo reached Gwadar for negotiations, but Rehman refused to meet them. As negotiations between the protesters and the provincial government proved to be inconclusive, the police and the navy jointly launched a surprise operation late at night.

Protesters, too, attacked the Frontier Corps personnel, alleging torture and violence.

‘CHINESE, GO BACK…’: PROTESTS ON FOR TWO MONTHS

Although the ‘Haq Do Tehreek’ has been protesting for the past two months, pressure on the government increased as supporters blocked all roads leading to the Gwadar port.

The protesters in Gwadar, one of the most significant culmination points for China’s Belt and Road Initiative, have been demanding a reduction in the number of check posts, easing of restrictions on informal border trading with Iran and an end to deep-sea fish trawling in the sea next to the coastal area, Geo TV reported.

اپکومولانا ہدایت اللہ کہانی کاصرف ایک ہی رخ دیکھائےگایہاں مولانا کاساتھی ایک توFC اہلکاروں کے ساتھ بدتمیزی کررہےہےدوسری طرف یہ الزام لگایا جا رہا یےکہ FC نے عام آبادی پرتشدد کیاسوچیں!اگر یہ FC کا جوان جوابی وار کرتا تو یہ قوم پرست تمام سکیورٹی اداروں کوکتنا بدنام کرتے؟#Gwadar pic.twitter.com/Tm6pPz7Cnt— Dukhtar-E- Balochistan 🇵🇰 (@Dukhtar_E_B) December 26, 2022

Reports last week said that the ‘Haq Do Tehreeq’ outfit has warned the Chinese citizens in Gwadar port to leave by Thursday.

Visuals from the protests show agitators clashing with the security forces. A video from Gwadar showed protesters pushing and misbehaving with the security officials. Another video from the protest showed people setting fire to garbage cans and demanding the release of their leaders.

On December 16, Rehman and his supporters also flaunted weapons, indicating they could be used against those who they deem fit for the perceived violation of their movement rights.

With Agency Inputs

Read all the Latest News here