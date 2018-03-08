English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Haqqani Network Receiving Significant Support in Pakistan: NATO Commander
General Petr Pavel, Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, said a number of high profile attacks in Afghanistan in the last couple of months were delivered by the Haqqani network.
In this file photo, General Petr Pavel, Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, arrives to address a news conference at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo: Reuters/Francois Lenoir)
Washington: The Haqqani Network continues to enjoy significant support inside Pakistan due to which the terrorist group still carrying out across the border in Afghanistan, a top NATO commander has said.
General Petr Pavel, Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, the second in command in the Haqqani Network, he said, is effectively driving the Taliban today.
"We still see that there is a significant support, or at least provision of safe haven to Haqqani network (in Pakistan)," Pavel told Defense Writers Group yesterday.
A number of high profile attacks in Afghanistan in the last couple of months were delivered by the Haqqani network, General Pavel said.
General Pavel has been Chairman of the NATO Military Committee since June 2015.
As such he said Pakistan has a very important role to play in the Afghan peace process.
That means creating the conditions where all opposing forces will see their chance at the negotiating table rather than on battlefield, he said.
