GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

'Haram' to Cast Votes for Women: Pakistan Candidate Stokes Controversy Ahead of Polls

Haroon Sultan, who has served as minister for social welfare in the previous tenure of the PML-N government, said he would follow the directions of religion and abstain from casting a vote for any female candidates as it is considered forbidden in Islam.

News18.com

Updated:July 3, 2018, 6:46 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Haram' to Cast Votes for Women: Pakistan Candidate Stokes Controversy Ahead of Polls
Representative image
Lahore: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate for the July 25 general election and former Punjab province minister Haroon Sultan has kicked up a row by terming it "haram" to cast votes for women.

Sultan, who has served as minister for social welfare in the previous tenure of the PML-N government in Punjab, is contesting elections from the National Assembly constituency NA-184 against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's female candidate Zehra Basit Sultan Bukhari, who is also reportedly his sister-in-law.

Addressing a rally in Muzaffargarh, his constituency, Sultan said he would follow the directions of religion and abstain from casting a vote to any female candidates as it is considered “haram” (forbidden in Islam), The News reported. “I will work under the commands of Allah and His messenger...and will desist from doing the contrary,” he added.

Pakistan People’s Party has fielded Nawaz Iftikhar Khan in this constituency. PML-N is led by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who was disqualified by the Supreme Court last year in the Panama Papers case.

Voting is a constitutional right in Pakistan, but millions of women have been prevented from exercising their franchise by men using outdated customs.

The comment drew flak from users on social media who asked the party to cancel Sultan's candidature.







Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery