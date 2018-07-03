English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
'Haram' to Cast Votes for Women: Pakistan Candidate Stokes Controversy Ahead of Polls
Haroon Sultan, who has served as minister for social welfare in the previous tenure of the PML-N government, said he would follow the directions of religion and abstain from casting a vote for any female candidates as it is considered forbidden in Islam.
Representative image
Lahore: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate for the July 25 general election and former Punjab province minister Haroon Sultan has kicked up a row by terming it "haram" to cast votes for women.
Sultan, who has served as minister for social welfare in the previous tenure of the PML-N government in Punjab, is contesting elections from the National Assembly constituency NA-184 against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's female candidate Zehra Basit Sultan Bukhari, who is also reportedly his sister-in-law.
Addressing a rally in Muzaffargarh, his constituency, Sultan said he would follow the directions of religion and abstain from casting a vote to any female candidates as it is considered “haram” (forbidden in Islam), The News reported. “I will work under the commands of Allah and His messenger...and will desist from doing the contrary,” he added.
Pakistan People’s Party has fielded Nawaz Iftikhar Khan in this constituency. PML-N is led by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who was disqualified by the Supreme Court last year in the Panama Papers case.
Voting is a constitutional right in Pakistan, but millions of women have been prevented from exercising their franchise by men using outdated customs.
The comment drew flak from users on social media who asked the party to cancel Sultan's candidature.
Also Watch
Sultan, who has served as minister for social welfare in the previous tenure of the PML-N government in Punjab, is contesting elections from the National Assembly constituency NA-184 against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's female candidate Zehra Basit Sultan Bukhari, who is also reportedly his sister-in-law.
Addressing a rally in Muzaffargarh, his constituency, Sultan said he would follow the directions of religion and abstain from casting a vote to any female candidates as it is considered “haram” (forbidden in Islam), The News reported. “I will work under the commands of Allah and His messenger...and will desist from doing the contrary,” he added.
Pakistan People’s Party has fielded Nawaz Iftikhar Khan in this constituency. PML-N is led by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who was disqualified by the Supreme Court last year in the Panama Papers case.
Voting is a constitutional right in Pakistan, but millions of women have been prevented from exercising their franchise by men using outdated customs.
The comment drew flak from users on social media who asked the party to cancel Sultan's candidature.
What a logic by Mr. Haroon Sultan, candidate of @pmln_org from Muzzafargarh. Imagine what will happen if he makes it to the Parliament. I expect @president_pmln to officially denounce his statement else we will all be forced to believe that its a party policy. @nighatdad pic.twitter.com/VukFXwi7kw— Pansota (@Pansota1) 3 July 2018
@MaryamNSharif your candidate from Muzaffargarh NA-184, Haroon Sultan, believes that, “aurat ko vote dena haram hai,” and has publicly said so. Will you take action against this sick mindset that your party is supporting?— Marium Chaudhry (@MariumCh) 2 July 2018
Also Watch
-
The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Afghan Sikh Parliamentary Candidate Killed in Attack
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Post Poll Situation Will Decide the Fate of Rahul: Sitaram Yechury
The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
Monday 02 July , 2018 Afghan Sikh Parliamentary Candidate Killed in Attack
Monday 02 July , 2018 Post Poll Situation Will Decide the Fate of Rahul: Sitaram Yechury
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sanju box office collection Day 4: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Continues to Win Hearts and Woo Box Office
- Sachin Tendulkar Shares Selfie With Shah Rukh Khan as Legends Get Together
- Hina Khan Gets Trolled Yet Again for Wearing ‘Inappropriate’ Outfit At Children's Event
- This Psychic Octopus May be the 'Real' Reason Why Japan is Out of the World Cup
- Kangana Ranaut Channels Her Inner Athlete for Campaign; See Video