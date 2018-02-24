English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Harder H-1B Approval Process Meant to Protect American Workers, Says USCIS
The USCIS on Thursday issued a new policy memorandum according to which a company would have to go an extra length to prove that its H-1B employee at a third-party worksite has specific and non-qualifying speculative assignments in speciality occupation.
Photo for Representation. (Photo: REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan/Files)
Washington: The new H-1B policy memorandum is part of the effort by the Trump Administration to protect the wages and working conditions of both American and non-immigrant workers and prevent any fraud or abuse, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said on Saturday.
"The USCIS is simply clarifying existing regulations and policy for third-party worksite H-1B petitions," its spokesperson told PTI.
"Based on USCIS's experience in administering the H-1B programme, USCIS recognises that significant employer violationssuch as paying less than the required wage, benching employees, and having employees perform non-speciality occupation jobsmay be more likely to occur when petitioners place employees at third-party worksites," the spokesperson said.
"Therefore, in order to protect the wages and working conditions of both US and H-1B nonimmigrant workers and prevent any fraud or abuse, the USCIS seeks to ensure officers properly interpret and apply the statutory and regulatory requirements that apply to H-1B petitions involving third-party worksites," the USCIS spokesperson said.
