English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Asia Bibi Barred From Leaving Pakistan as Imran Khan Govt Strikes Deal With Islamist Protesters
As part of the deal, Asia Bibi, a mother of five who has been on death row since 2010, would be barred from leaving the country, according to a document of the agreement shared by the ultra-Islamist Tehreek-e-Labaik (TLP) group.
Supporters of the Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan Islamist political party chant slogans, after the Supreme Court overturned the conviction of a Christian woman sentenced to death for blasphemy against Islam, during a protest at the Faizabad junction in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Lahore/Islamabad: A Pakistani Islamist group said on Friday it will call off protests over the acquittal of a Christian woman who was facing hanging on blasphemy charges, striking a deal with the government to end three days of protests across major cities.
As part of the deal, Asia Bibi, a mother of five who has been on death row since 2010, would be barred from leaving the country, according to a document of the agreement shared by the ultra-Islamist Tehreek-e-Labaik (TLP) group.
"We have reached on an agreement with the government,” Ejaz Ashrafi, spokesman for TLP, told Reuters. "An announcement will be made shortly by our leadership."
The government confirmed the agreement, with religious affairs minister Noor-ul-Qadri telling Geo TV that "the protest will end tonight".
Bibi's case has outraged Christians worldwide and been a source of division within Pakistan, where two politicians who sought to help Bibi were assassinated.
Islamist parties such as TLP, whose rallying cry is for blasphemers to be killed, have framed Bibi's release as Pakistan's government caving into Western demands.
Bibi was accused of making derogatory remarks about Islam after neighbours objected to her drinking water from their glass because she was not Muslim. But a three-judge panel set up to hear the appeal, headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, ruled the evidence was insufficient.
The top court's decision had enraged TLP, whose leaders have taken to the streets to call for the death of the judges who made the decision and the ouster of the government.
Bibi's whereabouts were not known on Friday. Her family has been in hiding this week, with speculation rife that she would be secretly sent out of the country by the authorities.
As part of the agreement, anyone arrested during the protests would also be released and legal steps would work to place Bibi on Pakistan's "exit control list", which means she would be barred from leaving the country.
"TLP apologies if anyone is hurt without any reason during this incident," the agreement adds.
During the three days of protests, TLP blockaded major roads across the coastal metropolis of Karachi, eastern city of Lahore, and capital Islamabad. Other cities were also affected.
On Friday, Pakistan suspended mobile phone networks in major cities and many schools were closed as Islamist groups protested for the third day.
As part of the deal, Asia Bibi, a mother of five who has been on death row since 2010, would be barred from leaving the country, according to a document of the agreement shared by the ultra-Islamist Tehreek-e-Labaik (TLP) group.
"We have reached on an agreement with the government,” Ejaz Ashrafi, spokesman for TLP, told Reuters. "An announcement will be made shortly by our leadership."
The government confirmed the agreement, with religious affairs minister Noor-ul-Qadri telling Geo TV that "the protest will end tonight".
Bibi's case has outraged Christians worldwide and been a source of division within Pakistan, where two politicians who sought to help Bibi were assassinated.
Islamist parties such as TLP, whose rallying cry is for blasphemers to be killed, have framed Bibi's release as Pakistan's government caving into Western demands.
Bibi was accused of making derogatory remarks about Islam after neighbours objected to her drinking water from their glass because she was not Muslim. But a three-judge panel set up to hear the appeal, headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, ruled the evidence was insufficient.
The top court's decision had enraged TLP, whose leaders have taken to the streets to call for the death of the judges who made the decision and the ouster of the government.
Bibi's whereabouts were not known on Friday. Her family has been in hiding this week, with speculation rife that she would be secretly sent out of the country by the authorities.
As part of the agreement, anyone arrested during the protests would also be released and legal steps would work to place Bibi on Pakistan's "exit control list", which means she would be barred from leaving the country.
"TLP apologies if anyone is hurt without any reason during this incident," the agreement adds.
During the three days of protests, TLP blockaded major roads across the coastal metropolis of Karachi, eastern city of Lahore, and capital Islamabad. Other cities were also affected.
On Friday, Pakistan suspended mobile phone networks in major cities and many schools were closed as Islamist groups protested for the third day.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
The Infamous Mountains of India's Capital
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
Thursday 01 November , 2018 The Infamous Mountains of India's Capital
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here is What Nick Jonas Has Planned for Priyanka Chopra on Their Wedding Sangeet
- Old Monk, New Tricks: Why the Classic Rum Brand Doesn't Need New Flavours
- I Quit so That I Can Focus on Preparing Bajrang for Olympic Gold: Yogeshwar Dutt
- Delhi Auto Driver is Winning Internet's Respect for His Initiative to Help Women Travel Safe
- Last Maharaja of Kashmir Hari Singh's Rare Vintage Sports Car to Fetch Around 3.5 Crore at Auction
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...