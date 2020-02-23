Harry-Meghan Makes Statement After Dropping Sussex Royal Brand

London: The UK's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have made an extraordinary statement laying bare their frustrations after being forced to drop their Sussex Royal brand, the media reported.



In the statement, the couple claimed that the Queen does not have "jurisdiction" over the term "royal" overseas while confirming they would no longer be trademarking the name, the Metro newspaper said in a report on Saturday.

Outlining their new roles within the monarchy, the couple suggested that they had been treated differently to other royals who have been allowed to seek employment outside of the institution while retaining their titles. Expressing regret they had not received all the concessions they had hoped for, the statement said: "The preference of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex was to continue to represent and support Her Majesty The Queen albeit in a more limited capacity, while not drawing on the Sovereign Grant.

"While there is precedent for other titled members of the Royal Family to seek employment outside of the institution, for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a 12-month review period has been put in place." The couple's statement came hours after Buckingham Palace on Friday night announced they would be abandoning their attempts to work under the name 'Sussex Royal', reports the Metro newspaper. Harry and Meghan had applied for a UK trademark for the term, which covered hundreds of items including printed matter, clothing, campaigning, charitable fundraising, education and social care services.

In a shocking announcement last month, the couple said they planned to step back from their duties as senior members of the royal family and "transition into a new working model" last month.



The Sussexes' new role was agreed after a summit of senior royals was convened by the Queen at Sandringham to discuss their desire to take a step back and strive for financial independence.



It will be reviewed after a 12-month period.