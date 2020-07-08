Harvard and MIT Sue Trump Administration over Plan Mandating In-person Classes for Foreign Students

Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have sued the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) over new guidelines barring foreign students from remaining in the United States if their universities switched to online-only classes in the autumn.

Under the new guidelines issued on Monday by federal immigration authorities, international students will be forced to leave the US or transfer to another college if their schools offer classes entirely online this autumn.

In the case filed in a federal court in Massachusetts, the universities have asked for injunctive relief to prevent ICE and DHS from enforcing the new guidance and to declare it unlawful.

The complainants have argued that ICE’s action does not consider the health of students, faculty, university staff or communities and that no notice-and-comment period was provided before making the decision.

“ICE’s action leaves hundreds of thousands of international students with no educational options within the United States. Just weeks from the start of the fall semester, these students are largely unable to transfer to universities providing on-campus instruction, notwithstanding ICE’s suggestion that they might do so to avoid removal from the country," read the complaint.

It added that for many students, returning to their home countries to participate in online instruction is “impossible, impracticable, prohibitively expensive, and/or dangerous”.

The two universities have said that the guidelines leave institutions across the country in the untenable situation of either moving forward with their carefully calibrated, thoughtful, and difficult decisions to proceed with their curricula online in the fall of 2020 or provide in-person education despite the grave risk to public health and safety that such a change would entail.

Before the new guidelines were announced, Harvard had said all classes in the upcoming academic year 2020-21 will be held online.

“The announcement “disrupts our international students’ lives and jeopardizes their academic and research pursuits. ICE is unable to offer the most basic answers about how its policy will be interpreted or implemented. And the guidance comes after many US colleges and universities either released or are readying their final decisions for the fall,” MIT President L Rafael Reif said in a letter to the MIT community.

The plaintiffs have asked the court for a temporary restraining order and preliminary and permanent injunctive relief preventing ICE and DHS from enforcing the policy announced in the July 6 Directive and declaring it unlawful.

President Donald Trump has insisted that schools and colleges return to in-person instruction as soon as possible. Soon after the guidance was released, Trump repeated on Twitter that schools must reopen this fall, adding that Democrats want to keep schools closed "for political reasons, not for health reasons."

"They think it will help them in November. Wrong, the people get it!" Trump wrote. Under the updated rules, international students must take at least some of their classes in person. New visas will not be issued to students at schools or programs that are entirely online. And even at colleges offering a mix of in-person and online courses this fall, international students will be barred from taking all their classes online.​

The guidelines, issued by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, provide additional pressure for universities to reopen even amid growing concerns about the recent spread of COVID-19 among young adults. Colleges received the guidance the same day that some institutions, including Harvard University, announced that all instruction will be offered remotely.