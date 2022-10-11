Imprisoned former film producer Harvey Weinstein’s legal woes are likely to grow and could also lead to more years behind bars as Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and actor who is married to California Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to testify at his rape and sexual assault trial.

He is 70-year-old is serving 23 years in jail in New York. He was convicted in New York for sexual assaults including rape. He has denied the charges. These allegations of assault and rape took place between 2004 and 2013.

He became a magnet of the #MeToo movement but he continues to deny all allegations and claims these were consensual sexual acts. Actors Rose McGowan and Ashley Judd came forward after the New York Times published a story in 2017 detailing decades of allegations of sexual harassment against the producer.

Weinstein promised to help advance their careers in return for sexual favours, the BBC said in a report.

He could face an additional 140 years behind bars if convicted. His lawyers claim that the allegations cannot ‘be substantiated or corroborated by any forensic evidence’ or ‘credible witnesses’.

It should be mentioned that Jennifer Siebel Newsom agreed to be named via her attorney who spoke to news agency Associated Press.

“Like many other women, my client was sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein at a purported business meeting that turned out to be a trap,’ her attorney Elizabeth Fegan was quoted as saying by the Associated Press.

A report by the BBC also mentions that Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Salma Hayek all accused Weinstein of assault or harassment. There are 11 counts of rape and sexual assault involving Newsom and four other women. All of the accusers will testify as Jane Doe in the upcoming eight-week trial in a Los Angeles court.

The trial began on Monday after the first phase of jury selection was completed. They were given a long list of names of witnesses who are to testify in the upcoming trial. A separate list of accusers were also given to the jurors. From the list of witnesses, which contained over 270 names, fewer than half of them are expected to turn up.

