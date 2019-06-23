Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Hassan Rouhani Says US Drone's 'Intrusion' Stokes Tensions in Gulf

Iran on Thursday shot down a US military drone it said was on a spy mission over its territory. Washington said the aircraft was targeted in international air space in "an unprovoked attack".

Reuters

Updated:June 23, 2019, 7:09 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Hassan Rouhani Says US Drone's 'Intrusion' Stokes Tensions in Gulf
File photo of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...

Dubai: Hassan Rouhani on Sunday accused the United States of stoking tensions in the Gulf through what Iran has called the violation of its airspace by a US military drone, which Tehran shot down, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

Iran on Thursday shot down a US military drone it said was on a spy mission over its territory. Washington said the aircraft was targeted in international air space in "an unprovoked attack".

"Rouhani reiterated that this American aggression is the start of new tensions by them in the region, and added: "This region is very sensitive and important to many countries, so we expect international bodies to react appropriately'," Fars said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram