Hassan Rouhani Says US Drone's 'Intrusion' Stokes Tensions in Gulf
Iran on Thursday shot down a US military drone it said was on a spy mission over its territory. Washington said the aircraft was targeted in international air space in "an unprovoked attack".
File photo of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. (Image: Reuters)
Dubai: Hassan Rouhani on Sunday accused the United States of stoking tensions in the Gulf through what Iran has called the violation of its airspace by a US military drone, which Tehran shot down, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.
"Rouhani reiterated that this American aggression is the start of new tensions by them in the region, and added: "This region is very sensitive and important to many countries, so we expect international bodies to react appropriately'," Fars said.
