‘Hasta La Vista’ Already for Boris Johnson? Ex-PM Supporting Liz Truss to Force a Return

Boris Johnson last week finished his roaring speech quoting a famous dialogue from the Terminator movie franchise.

Johnson said ‘Hasta La Vista, baby’ to thunderous applause and said it was ‘mission accomplished – for now’ at his final Prime Minister’s Questions.

‘Hasta La Vista’ is a Spanish farewell message, which means ‘see you later’ or ‘goodbye’, but Boris Johnson, like Arnold Schwarzenegger’s T-800, may have had – ‘I’ll be back’ – on his mind when he signed off with the quote earlier this week.

That could be the case as a ‘Bring Back Boris’ campaign takes shape.

“Hasta la vista, baby.” This is how Boris Johnson signed off his final #PMQs as Prime Minister: with advice to “stay close to the Americans” and a quote from Terminator 2 https://t.co/iZEkdEdr8H pic.twitter.com/SLrjnMKBF8 — Bloomberg TV (@BloombergTV) July 20, 2022

His former aide Tim Montgomerie, according to a report by The Telegraph, said that Boris Johnson is telling his aides that he will be the prime minister of the UK next year.

The report also reveals that there are supporters of this so-called ‘Bring Back Boris’ campaign – launched by Lord Cruddas of Shoreditch, the former Conservative Party treasurer.

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant said he would support the campaign and insisted that ‘MPs have clearly misread the mood of the party membership’, while speaking to the Telegraph.

A cabinet minister told the newspaper that Conservative Party’s grassroots members feel their voices were ‘canceled out by a minority in the Parliamentary party’.

More than 50 MPs attended a lunch at Chequers with the former prime minister on Sunday. Former minister Steve Baker, however, was quick to caution fellow Tory members that if this campaign is successful then the government would collapse.

“I hope Boris will thank Lord Cruddas for his support but will confirm that he does now need to give way. The political stability of the UK rests on this,” Baker was quoted as saying by the Telegraph.

This, however, sheds light on why Boris Johnson is backing his foreign secretary Liz Truss to be the next prime minister of the UK.

Boris’ team is annoyed with Rishi Sunak and it was revealed earlier this month that the former prime minister would not want to see his former chancellor to the exchequer lead the UK.

It should be noted that Fabricant and Baker, like Boris, are both backing Truss.

Dominic Cummings, the former Number 10 adviser, revealed in a blog post that Boris Johnson wants her to win because the outgoing UK PM knows Truss ‘is mad as a box of snakes’.

Cummings who helped unseat Boris Johnson with revelations about the Partygate scandal said Truss is a ‘human hand grenade’ who ‘blows up what she touches’.

Cummings wrote: “He knows Truss is mad as a box of snakes and is thinking ‘there’s a chance she blows, there’s another contest and I can return.”

An example of Truss’ approach creating issues for the UK internationally was when she met with Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov and was unable to distinguish between Russian and Ukrainian territories which led to Lavrov saying that the meeting was akin to ‘talking to a deaf person.’

