The Covid-19 pandemic brought forth lockdowns and strict self-isolation rules - which also invited a plethora of reactions from people worldwide. Many disliked it and plenty thought it is a necessary step for curbing the spread of the Covid-19 and plenty also failed to follow it which also may address the reason as to why the Covid-19 waves keep on returning.

Celebrities, artists, sportspeople and politicians - people to whom people often look up to - are always expected to do the right thing. Governments across the world also roped these people in for the influence they can exert and some did. But there were some outliers. Here are some politicians and celebs who have breached lockdown rules.

Donald Trump

Former US president Donald Trump flouted Covid-19 rules several times and even refused to let go of the custom of shaking hands when Covid-19 first hit in early 2020.

Trump hosted 15 rallies in the run-up to the polls - which he lost - and in those rallies he also berated Covid-19 rules and flouted guidelines like wearing masks and maintaining social distance and more, while the US kept crossing grim milestones with respect to daily cases as well as deaths.

Boris Johnson

Johnson is another world leader who currently finds himself at a tough spot due to his lockdown parties. The lockdown parties celebrated, more than twice according to reports, inside the 10, Downing Street have now threatened to harm Johnson’s political career.

Cyril Ramaphosa

South African leader Cyril Ramaphosa also faced public outrage when he himself joked about Covid-19 rules while clicking a selfie with two of his supporters. “Come before we get arrested,” Ramaphosa said, inviting criticism from his opponents.

Dutch royal family

The House of Orange committed several violations of Netherlands’ lockdown rules. They invited 21 people to celebrate the 18th birthday of future queen Princess Amalia while government instructions only permitted four people. Another incident occurred earlier last year when monarch went on a holiday to Greece during a partial lockdown

Kim Kardashian

The 40th birthday party of Kim Kardashian enraged the public as revellers were seen without masks partying at a private island.

Kyrie Irving

The basketball player returned to the court earlier this week after his NBA season was in danger due to his unwillingness to get vaccinated. The New York authorities mandated that sportspeople can’t play or practice in the state unless they are vaccinated. Irving, still remains unvaccinated, now is a part-time player who can play when the Brooklyn Nets are playing away from home - depending on the vaccination rules of that specific city or state.

Josh Brolin

The ‘No Country For Old Men’, ‘Sicario’ starrer broke Covid-19 rules when he visited his father and his stepmother despite orders to social distance. “My father lives next door to us and we had a plan to go see them and not be near them and that plan was broken and that’s our responsibility,” Brolin later apologised in a video on Instagram.

