Have Some 'Reasonably Decent' News From India and Pakistan, Says Trump Amid Rising Tensions

The US president hoped the conflict between India and Pakistan will be coming to an end.

Reuters

Updated:February 28, 2019, 1:07 PM IST
Have Some 'Reasonably Decent' News From India and Pakistan, Says Trump Amid Rising Tensions
Hanoi: US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he hoped the conflict between India and Pakistan will be coming to an end, after the two nuclear powers clashed across a contested border in the disputed Kashmir region.

Speaking at a news conference in Vietnam after a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Trump said he had some "reasonably decent" news from India and Pakistan. He did not elaborate.

