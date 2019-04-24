English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Haven't Seen Intel Reports Linking Sri Lankan Attacks to Christchurch Shooting, Says New Zealand PM
Colombo has claimed that that the Easter attacks were in retaliation for the mosque massacres in Christchurch last month. However, PM Jacinda Ardern said Sri Lanka is in the early stages of its investigation and that New Zealand plans to stand back and allow it to proceed.
A file photo of New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. (Reuters)
Auckland: New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Wednesday said she has not received any official advice from Sri Lanka or seen any intelligence reports to corroborate claims from Colombo that the Easter attacks were in retaliation for the mosque massacres in Christchurch last month.
Ardern told reporters in Auckland that Sri Lanka is in the early stages of its investigation, and that New Zealand plans to stand back and allow it to proceed.
She said she hadn't been in direct contact with Sri Lanka, although officials from the two countries were in contact.
Sri Lanka's State Minister of Defense Ruwan Wijewardene on Tuesday said the government had evidence the bombings were carried out by an Islamic fundamentalist group in retaliation for the March 15 mosque shootings in Christchurch that killed 50 people.
