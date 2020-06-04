WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

'Haven't Thought of That': Trump Not Considering Sanctions on China's Xi over Hong Kong

File photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Donald Trump.

File photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Donald Trump.

He praised a trade agreement the two countries signed in January, but criticized Beijing for the novel coronavirus pandemic, which began in China.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: June 4, 2020, 7:34 AM IST
Share this:

Washington: US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was not considering placing sanctions on Chinese President Xi Jinping personally over Beijing's push to impose national security legislation in Hong Kong.

Trump on Friday ordered his administration to begin the process of eliminating special US treatment for Hong Kong to punish China and said Washington would also impose sanctions on individuals seen as responsible for "smothering - absolutely smothering - Hong Kong's freedom."

"I haven't thought of that," Trump said on Wednesday when asked in an interview on Newsmax TV whether he was thinking about imposing sanctions on Xi.

Asked about his relationship with Xi, Trump said: "Haven't spoken to him in a while. It was very good."

He praised a trade agreement the two countries signed in January, but criticized Beijing for the novel coronavirus pandemic, which began in China.

"China should have never let it happen," Trump said.

China said on Monday US attempts to harm Chinese interests would be met with firm countermeasures.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading