Hawaii Detects Community Spread of Covid-19 Delta Variant

Hawaii health officials say there is community spread of the COVID-19 delta variant, which was first detected in India. Two cases on Oahu and one on the Big Island involve travel from the US mainland. One case involves an Oahu resident with no travel history. The state Department of Health said it is investigating to determine the extent of household and community transmission.

Acting State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble said of the four cases, only one person was vaccinated. Health experts say vaccines remain effective against the variant. Hawaii’s vaccination rate is 57%. Kemble says Hawaii’s pace of vaccinations has slowed in recent weeks.

