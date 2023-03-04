US Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo, Steve Bannon and other Republican bigwigs like Texas senator Ted Cruz have failed to grab the attention of attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center just outside of Washington.

Haley said that there should be belief in the younger generation and urged Republicans to get ‘tired of losing’. Pompeo warned attendees against becoming like the left and following “celebrity leaders with their own brand of identity politics, those with fragile egos who refuse to acknowledge reality” but despite the thinly veiled jabs, it is former president Donald Trump who remains the so-called ‘people’s favourite’.

A report by the Wall Street Journal points out that at the CPAC attendees have nothing but adoration for Trump. There are stands who are selling Trump t-shirts, there are people clicking selfies and photos beside a Superman-statue with the face of Trump and attendees who hate the idea of Nikki Haley participating in the presidential race.

The report also points out that they feel the same towards the new ‘kid in the block’ Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Following the midterms, the Republican party felt it was better to keep Trump at arm’s length and some even blamed him for not leading the party to a decisive victory. Even though Republicans now control the house, there was a sentiment that had Trump not backed some candidates, they could have controlled both chambers of the US Congress.

The attendees at CPAC tended to differ. “I don’t want to hear any other name but Trump,” a Floridan told the news agency. The report said that the person even had Trump’s face tattooed on his thigh. Trump chocolate bars, ‘Trumpinator’ t-shirts and other merchandise were attracting more visitors as they awaited their leader at the convention.

Some attendees even scoffed at the idea of Haley being present, saying that she did not support him during the alleged vote stealing and lashed out at him when the Capitol Hill riots broke out.

A Ron DeSantis supporter said that the US needs the Republican governor of Florida to tackle social, cultural and international issues but conceded that the crowd turned up seeking Donald Trump.

“This is definitely a Trump crowd,” the person was quoted as saying by the WSJ.

Read all the Latest News here