He Just Left for Work When Blast Rattled Mogadishu. Hours Later, His Wife Identified His Charred Body
At least 90 people died in the blast that killed Ibrahim's husband on Saturday morning, an international organisation said. A bomb-laden truck exploded at a busy checkpoint in the deadliest attack in Somalia in more than two years.
Qali Ibrahim who lost her husband in the car bomb explosion is consoled by an unknown relative during a Reuters interview at the Madina hospital in Mogadishu, Somalia December 28, 2019. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Mogadishu: Her ears still ringing from the deafening sound of an explosion near her home in the Somali capital on Saturday morning, 18-year-old Qali Ibrahim frantically dialed her husband’s mobile phone. Minutes earlier he had left home, hammer and saw in hand, headed out for a day of construction work.
“The number you are dialing is not reachable”, his mobile responded.
Hours of anguish would pass before she could confirm her worst nightmare, Ibrahim later recounted. From hospital to hospital, there was no word of Muktar Abukar, a 35-year-old homebuilder whom she married four months earlier.
At Mogadishu's biggest hospital, Medina, she and her sister-in-law were told to look among a row of dead bodies that had not yet been identified after a huge truck bomb blast. Ibrahim said she pulled back the sheet on the first corpse she came to, finding a badly burned body she recognised as her husband’s from a deep scar on one of his fingers.
“We were together last night,” the new widow, three months pregnant, wept as she rocked back and forth, her head veiled by a red scarf and buried between her knees as her sister-in-law squeezed her shoulders. "The world is so painful."
At least 90 people died in the blast that killed Ibrahim's husband on Saturday morning, an international organisation said. A bomb-laden truck exploded at a busy checkpoint in the deadliest attack in Somalia in more than two years.
No-one immediately claimed responsibility but the city's mayor blamed al Qaeda-linked Islamist group Al-Shabaab.
Saturday's attack was the 20th vehicle-borne explosives attack of 2019 in Somalia and the year is ending with more deaths from such attacks than 2018, according to the Hiraal Institute, a Mogadishu-based security think-tank.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Indian Army Develops System to Check Drunk Driving, Not Wearing Seatbelt in Military Vehicles
- WATCH | Novak Djokovic Attempts to Learn the Cristiano Ronaldo Jump From the Portuguese
- 'What About Trans Rights?': JK Rowling Draws Flak for Transphobic Tweet Saying 'Sex is Real'
- You Can Now Recharge FASTags Using The BHIM App: Here is How it Works
- BSNL Rs 1,999 Prepaid Plan Gets Additional 60 Days Validity This Christmas and New Years