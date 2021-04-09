'He Was Flirting With the Queen, So Madly': World Leaders, Celebrities Mourn Prince Philip

Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that both defined and constricted his life, has died, Buckingham Palace said Friday. He was 99.

His life spanned nearly a century of European history, starting with his birth as a member of the Greek royal family and ending as Britain’s longest serving consort during a turbulent reign in which the thousand-year-old monarchy was forced to reinvent itself for the 21st century.

My thoughts are with the British people and the Royal Family on the passing away of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. He had a distinguished career in the military and was at the forefront of many community service initiatives. May his soul rest in peace.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2021

paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh after the news was made public: "Prince Philip earned the affection of generations here in the United Kingdom, across the Commonwealth and around the world."Here's how world leaders reacted to Philip's death:"The United Kingdom has lost an extraordinary public servant in Prince Philip," said Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.Famous British media personality Carol Voderman said in a post on Instagram: "I went for a private lunch with The Queen at Buckingham Palace quite a few years ago. They were both in their 80s and Prince Philip and she were flirting with each other madly and laughing. Theirs was a love and a marriage of more than 73 years. Deepest condolences Ma'am.""The government and people of Taiwan extend their deepest condolences on the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the royal family, & the people of Great Britain & the Commonwealth. May he rest in peace," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) said in a tweet.President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen also condoled Philip's death. "I am saddened to hear of the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip. I would like to extend my sincere sympathy to Her Majesty The Queen, the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom on this very sad day," she said on a post on Twitter."We express our condolences on the passing away today of HRH The Duke of Edinburgh, President Emeritus of WWF International. Prince Philip's lifelong passion for the environmental cause will continue to guide us as we work to protect and restore nature for people and the planet," the World Wildlife Fund said on Twitter.

