'He Was Flirting With the Queen, So Madly': World Leaders, Celebrities Mourn Prince Philip

Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that both defined and constricted his life, has died, Buckingham Palace said Friday. He was 99.
His life spanned nearly a century of European history, starting with his birth as a member of the Greek royal family and ending as Britain’s longest serving consort during a turbulent reign in which the thousand-year-old monarchy was forced to reinvent itself for the 21st century.Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh after the news was made public: “Prince Philip earned the affection of generations here in the United Kingdom, across the Commonwealth and around the world."Here’s how world leaders reacted to Philip’s death: PM Narendra Modi: “My thoughts are with the British people and the Royal Family on the passing away of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. He had a distinguished career in the military and was at the forefront of many community service initiatives. May his soul rest in peace," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on Twitter.
