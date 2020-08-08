WORLD

Head of China's Hong Kong liaison office says U.S. sanctions indicate he is doing what he should

Director at China's Hong Kong Liaison Office, Luo Huining, said U.S. sanctions on him indicated he was doing what he "should be doing for my country and Hong Kong", a statement on the liaison office's website showed on Saturday.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 8, 2020, 9:45 AM IST
BEIJING Director at China's Hong Kong Liaison Office, Luo Huining, said U.S. sanctions on him indicated he was doing what he "should be doing for my country and Hong Kong", a statement on the liaison office's website showed on Saturday.

The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, the territory’s current and former police chiefs and eight other top officials for what Washington says is their role in curtailing political freedoms in the territory.

Among the officials targeted were Luo Huining, mainland China’s top official in Hong Kong.

Luo was appointed adviser to a committee for safeguarding national security for Hong Kong in July.

  • First Published: August 8, 2020, 9:45 AM IST
