Heading to Pakistan from London, Lahore-based Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Bird Damages Engine
According to PIA officials, a bird hit flight PK-758 during the landing and damaged one engine. The pilot made an emergency landing and no passenger was hurt.
Representative Image. (Photo: Reuters)
Lahore: A Lahore-bound Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane from London made an emergency landing at the airport here on Monday after it was hit by a bird.
According to PIA officials, a bird hit flight PK-758 during the landing and damaged one engine. The pilot made an emergency landing and no passenger was hurt.
According to a Civil Aviation Authority official, more than 50 planes have been hit by birds at different airports of the country so far this year during landing and take off. Last month, the flight operation remained suspended for several hours at the Lahore because of the presence of birds on the runway.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- How Soft-Spoken PV Sindhu Channelled Her Inner Aggression to Become World Champion
- Allu Arjun Buys New Range Rover Luxury SUV Worth Rs 2.33 Crore; Names it 'Beast'
- India vs West Indies | 'All Credit to Team' - Kohli on Surpassing Ganguly's Record
- Nasser Hussain's Reaction to Ben Stokes' Heroics Sums Up Miraculous Headingley Win
- Apple Watch Saved This Woman's Life by Detecting Atrial Fibrillation And Possible Stroke