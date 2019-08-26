Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Heading to Pakistan from London, Lahore-based Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Bird Damages Engine

According to PIA officials, a bird hit flight PK-758 during the landing and damaged one engine. The pilot made an emergency landing and no passenger was hurt.

PTI

Updated:August 26, 2019, 10:12 PM IST
Heading to Pakistan from London, Lahore-based Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Bird Damages Engine
Representative Image. (Photo: Reuters)
Lahore: A Lahore-bound Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane from London made an emergency landing at the airport here on Monday after it was hit by a bird.

According to PIA officials, a bird hit flight PK-758 during the landing and damaged one engine. The pilot made an emergency landing and no passenger was hurt.

According to a Civil Aviation Authority official, more than 50 planes have been hit by birds at different airports of the country so far this year during landing and take off. Last month, the flight operation remained suspended for several hours at the Lahore because of the presence of birds on the runway.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

