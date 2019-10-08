Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Hearing into Corruption Charges Against Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Concludes After 4 Days

Only Netanyahu's lawyers and not the premier himself attended the closed-door hearing, which provided a final chance to convince Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit he should not be indicted.

AFP

Updated:October 8, 2019, 8:22 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Hearing into Corruption Charges Against Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Concludes After 4 Days
File photo of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Jerusalem, Oct 8 (AFP) A four-day hearing into allegations of corruption against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu came to an end on Monday, one of his lawyers said.

"The hearing ended tonight," the premier's lawyer, Yossi Ashkenazy, told reporters. "We presented all our arguments which must, logically, confirm that all the indictments must be annulled," he added.

Only Netanyahu's lawyers and not the premier himself attended the closed-door hearing, which provided a final chance to convince Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit he should not be indicted. The hearing covered three separate cases in which Netanyahu is accused of acting on behalf of wealthy supporters and businessmen in exchange for gifts and favourable news coverage.

It came as attempts by Netanyahu -- who has been in office for a total of over 13 years -- to form a unity government following September 17 elections are at an impasse. Netanyahu has denied the allegations against him, calling the corruption investigation a "witch-hunt" and alleging it has been motivated by his enemies' desire to force him from office.

The premier had asked that the hearing be broadcast live because he has "nothing to hide".Mandelblit dismissed the request in no uncertain terms, saying the hearing was intended to convince the legal authorities, not the public. The attorney general's deliberations on whether to issue the indictments are expected to continue for weeks.

Netanyahu is not required to step down as prime minister if indicted, only if convicted with all appeals exhausted.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram