English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Heather Nauert is Trump's Pick to Replace Nikki Haley as UN Envoy
If named, she would take over from outgoing ambassador Nikki Haley who announced her resignation last month without offering details on why.
File photo of Heather Nauert with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (Reuters)
Loading...
Washington: President Donald Trump on Thursday confirmed reports that State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert is under "serious consideration" to become the next US ambassador to the United Nations.
If named, she would take over from outgoing ambassador Nikki Haley who announced her resignation last month without offering details on why.
Numerous reports in the US media have named Nauert as a frontrunner for the post, citing sources close to the matter.
Asked to confirm the move during a question and answer session with reporters, Trump said: "She's under very serious consideration.
"She's excellent, she's been with us a long time, she's been a supporter for a long time, really -- excellent. So she's under very serious -- we'll probably make a decision next week."
Nauert was an anchor and correspondent for conservative cable station Fox News before joining the State Department in April 2017.
She has served under two secretaries of state -- Rex Tillerson and her current boss Mike Pompeo -- and was designated acting under-secretary for public diplomacy and public affairs from March to October 2018.
Other possible contenders include Ric Grenell, the US ambassador to Germany, Jamie McCourt, the US envoy in Paris, and Kelly Craft, the ambassador in Canada, according to CNN.
If named, she would take over from outgoing ambassador Nikki Haley who announced her resignation last month without offering details on why.
Numerous reports in the US media have named Nauert as a frontrunner for the post, citing sources close to the matter.
Asked to confirm the move during a question and answer session with reporters, Trump said: "She's under very serious consideration.
"She's excellent, she's been with us a long time, she's been a supporter for a long time, really -- excellent. So she's under very serious -- we'll probably make a decision next week."
Nauert was an anchor and correspondent for conservative cable station Fox News before joining the State Department in April 2017.
She has served under two secretaries of state -- Rex Tillerson and her current boss Mike Pompeo -- and was designated acting under-secretary for public diplomacy and public affairs from March to October 2018.
Other possible contenders include Ric Grenell, the US ambassador to Germany, Jamie McCourt, the US envoy in Paris, and Kelly Craft, the ambassador in Canada, according to CNN.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
The Infamous Mountains of India's Capital
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
Thursday 01 November , 2018 The Infamous Mountains of India's Capital
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Old Monk, New Tricks: Why the Classic Rum Brand Doesn't Need New Flavours
- I Quit so That I Can Focus on Preparing Bajrang for Olympic Gold: Yogeshwar Dutt
- Delhi Auto Driver is Winning Internet's Respect for His Initiative to Help Women Travel Safe
- 10 Weird, Bizarre and Not So Stylish Hollywood Celeb Outfits That Will Make Your Eyes Pop
- Last Maharaja of Kashmir Hari Singh's Rare Vintage Sports Car to Fetch Around 3.5 Crore at Auction
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...