Heaviest Penalty in New HK Security Law is Life Imprisonment: Global Times Editor

The heaviest penalty that can be imposed in China's new national security law for Hong Kong is life imprisonment, the editor in chief of the Global Times newspaper said on Tuesday, citing people who have seen the draft of the law.

Hu Xijin said on Twitter that official information on the new legislation, which he says was passed by "China's top legislature" earlier, will be released later in the day.

I've learned the National Security Law for Hong Kong has been passed by China's top legislature this morning. People who saw the draft said the heaviest penalty is life imprisonment. The law will take effect on July 1. Official detailed information will be released later today. — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) June 30, 2020

He gave no further details, such as what crimes could lead to a life sentence under the law.

The Global Times is published by the People's Daily, the official newspaper of China's ruling Communist Party.