WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Heaviest Penalty in New HK Security Law is Life Imprisonment: Global Times Editor

File photo of protesters holding banners in support of Hong Kong pro-democracy demonstrators at a rally against the Chinese government’s national security legislation. (REUTERS)

File photo of protesters holding banners in support of Hong Kong pro-democracy demonstrators at a rally against the Chinese government’s national security legislation. (REUTERS)

Hu Xijin said on Twitter that official information on the new legislation, which he says was passed by "China's top legislature" earlier, will be released later in the day.

  • Reuters Beijing
  • Last Updated: June 30, 2020, 10:28 AM IST
Share this:

The heaviest penalty that can be imposed in China's new national security law for Hong Kong is life imprisonment, the editor in chief of the Global Times newspaper said on Tuesday, citing people who have seen the draft of the law.

Hu Xijin said on Twitter that official information on the new legislation, which he says was passed by "China's top legislature" earlier, will be released later in the day.

He gave no further details, such as what crimes could lead to a life sentence under the law.

The Global Times is published by the People's Daily, the official newspaper of China's ruling Communist Party.

Share this:
Next Story
Loading