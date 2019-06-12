English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Heavy Rains in Southern China Leave 49 dead, 14 missing
China's disaster reduction committee said on Wednesday that more than 7,000 houses have collapsed and 300,000 people have been evacuated.
Representative Image.
Beijing: Authorities say 49 people have died and 14 others are missing since heavy rainfall hit southern China in early June.
A statement on its social media account said direct economic losses totalled to 10 billion yuan (USD 1.4 billion).
The committee said that floods, landslides and mudslides from the rains have affected more than 4.5 million people in eight provinces.
A senior water resources official said Tuesday that 6.75 million people in 22 provinces have been affected and 83 people died or went missing since the start of flood season this year.
