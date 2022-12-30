'No Greater Loss...': Shehbaz Sharif Condoles Demise of PM Modi's Mother Heeraben

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday condoled the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi and said that there is no greater loss than losing one’s mother.

“There is no greater loss than losing one’s mother. My condolences to Prime Minister @narendramodi on the passing away of his mother,” Shehbaz Sharif said in a tweet on Friday.

The Pakistani Prime Minister was one of the first world leaders to offer his condolences to Prime Minister Modi.

Several political leaders and heads of state condoled the demise of PM Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi and offered their prayers for the departed soul.

Heeraben Modi, 99-years-old, passed away at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad where she was admitted on Wednesday after her health deteriorated.

“Hiraben Modi passed away on December 30, 2022 at 3:30 am during treatment at the UN Mehta Heart Hospital," a medical bulletin said.

Announcing his mother’s demise, PM Modi said on Twitter that “a great journey of 100 years" has ended. “A great journey of 100 years has come to an end. I have witnessed three qualities in mother, a journey like that of a tapasvi (saint), a selfless worker and life dedicated to values," Modi tweeted.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, AAP leader and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP chief Mayawati also expressed their condolences.

