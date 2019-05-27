Hefty Donation to Trump's Inaugural Comes Under Scrutiny

: Real estate mogul Franklin Haney contributed $1 million to President Donald Trump's inaugural committee and all he's got to show for the money is the glare of a federal investigation.The contribution from Haney came as he was seeking regulatory approval and financial support from the government for his long-shot bid to acquire the mothballed Bellefonte Nuclear Power Plant in Alabama.The donation is being scrutinized by federal prosecutors in New York investigating the inaugural committee's finances.His tale is a familiar one in Washington, where lobbyists and wealthy donors use their checkbooks to try to sway politicians. It's a world that Haney is familiar with and one that Trump came into office pledging to upend. Yet Trump has left in place many familiar ways to wield influence.