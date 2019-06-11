Helicopter Crashes on Roof of Manhattan Building, Officials Confirm Casualties But Number Not Known

FDNY members are operating on scene at 787 7th Ave in Manhattan, helicopter crash landing. — FDNY (@FDNY) June 10, 2019

A helicopter crash-landed on top of a building in midtown Manhattan on Monday, authorities said, with local media reporting at least one person was injured."HIGH RISE HELICOPTER CRASH ON TOP OF BUILDING," tweeted the New York Fire Department, as emergency services flooded the area.Speaking at the scene New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told reporters there had been "casualties" on board the helicopter, but that no one in the building had been hurt.According to a report in CNBC, passerby posted still images and videos of the scene. The report quoted a spokeswoman for the New York Police Department as saying that the number of possible injuries is unknown.