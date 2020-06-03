WORLD

1-MIN READ

'Here in New York We Actually Read the Bible': NY Governor Takes a Jab at Trump

US President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he holds a Bible during a photo opportunity in front of St John's Episcopal Church in the midst of ongoing protests over racial inequality in the wake of the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody, outside the White House in Washington, US, June 1, 2020. (Image: REUTERS)

Andrew Cuomo was referring to Trump's controversial walk two days ago when protesters were cleared before he walked to a church across the street from the White House where he held up a Bible but did not read from it.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: June 3, 2020, 10:29 PM IST
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday took a swipe at U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial walk two days ago when protesters were cleared before he walked to a church across the street from the White House where he held up a Bible but did not read from it.

"The president held up the Bible the other day in Washington, D.C. Here in New York we actually read the Bible," Cuomo told a briefing before reading some passages from the book.


Loading