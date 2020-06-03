'Here in New York We Actually Read the Bible': NY Governor Takes a Jab at Trump

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday took a swipe at U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial walk two days ago when protesters were cleared before he walked to a church across the street from the White House where he held up a Bible but did not read from it.

"The president held up the Bible the other day in Washington, D.C. Here in New York we actually read the Bible," Cuomo told a briefing before reading some passages from the book.