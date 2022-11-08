Here’s Why UK PM Rishi Sunak Dashed for the Exit During a Meeting at COP27 Summit

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was rushed out of a meeting at the COP27 summit in Egypt’s Sharm-el-Sheikh on Monday, raising new speculations. Sunak first said he would not attend the EU climate summit but later did a u-turn and went to Egypt to attend the meeting.

The video of Rishi Sunak director of UK-based website Carbon Brief – Leo Hickman where one aide was seen whispering something to Sunak and later on another aide came in and spoke to the UK PM for almost a minute after which Sunak got up from his seat and sped towards the exit.

UK prime minister @RishiSunak has just been rushed out of the room by his aides during the middle of the launch for forests partnership at #COP27

After the video made rounds on social media, there were speculations as to why Sunak left the meeting. People familiar with the developments said there were changes to be made to his speech, while Harry Cole, political editor at The Sun, a British news agency, said there were no big issues and it was due to a delayed decision of meeting a German and South African delegation.

The political situation in the UK is unstable after the Conservative Party changed its leadership and the UK Prime Minister thrice, by ousting Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and then appointing Sunak.

“Downing Street sources insist this was no biggie but a late decision to meet with Germans and South Africans. Despite the imagery,” Harry Cole said in his tweet.

Sunak in his speech at the COP27 summit said the UK will reduce emissions by at least 68% within the next decade.

Despite the imagery…

“The UK will fulfil our ambitious commitment to reduce emissions by at least 68 per cent by 2030. Central to all our efforts, is honouring our promises on climate finance. I know that for many, finances are tough right now. The pandemic all but broke the global economy,” Sunak said.

He, however, said the UK will deliver on its promises. “The United Kingdom is delivering on our commitment of £11.6 billion. And as part of this – we will now triple our funding on adaptation to £1.5 billion by 2025,” Sunak said.

He also said that the war in Ukraine should push world leaders to act faster. “Putin’s abhorrent war in Ukraine and rising energy prices across the world are not a reason to go slow on climate change. They are a reason to act faster,” Sunak further added.

