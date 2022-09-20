Here’s Why There Are Almost No Pictures of Queen Elizabeth’s Pregnancies

Queen Elizabeth II who was a mother to four children – King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward – unlike other notable females of her future household, did not flaunt her pregnancy.

The queen lived a public life but was never pictured pregnant. She was once pictured with a baby bump but that was only barely noticeable.

Decades later Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton went out in public during their pregnancy.

However, a Royal protocol forbade members of the British royal family to appear in public during pregnancy and also did not allow them to mention it publicly.

There was taboo surrounding pregnancy and the royals just like ordinary citizens of the time felt pregnancy was something to be shielded from the public.

The queen did not embrace her pregnancy like the modern royals and chose to hide pregnancy under loose fitting blouses and boxy coats.

The news of her pregnancies were low-key and during her pregnancy she kept herself away from public life.

The queen, according to a report by the Times of India, hated the word ‘pregnancy’ and considered it vulgar and insisted people use the phrase – ‘in the family way’.

Ahead of King Charles III’s birth on November 14, 1948, the Royal Palace made a cryptic announcement. “Her Royal Highness Princess Elizabeth will undertake no public engagements after the end of June.”

King Charles III was also not revealed to the public until one month after his birth. The queen was 22 years old when she was pregnant with her first child. Her second child and first daughter Princess Anne was born in 1950. Prince Andrew was born in 1960 and Prince Edward was born in 1964.

The queen was laid to rest on September 19 as millions of people gathered at Westminster Hall in London to pay their respects. Several dozens of world leaders, royal families of Asia and Europe and other notable people were present to pay their respects to the monarch who was the longest reigning royal in British history.

She was 96 years old at the time of her passing. She died on September 8, 2022.

