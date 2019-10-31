Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Hero Dog Returns to Duty after Baghdadi Raid in Syria, Says US General

US Central Command Commander General Kenneth McKenzie said that the dog is a four-year veteran of the SOCOM Canine Program and has been a member of approximately 50 combat missions.

PTI

Updated:October 31, 2019, 9:05 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Hero Dog Returns to Duty after Baghdadi Raid in Syria, Says US General
Donald Trump tweeted a photo of the US dog

Washington: A US service dog who was injured during the raid at the hideout of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in northwestern Syria has returned to service, a top American general said.

The dog is a four-year veteran of the SOCOM Canine Program and has been a member of approximately 50 combat missions, US Central Command Commander General Kenneth McKenzie told reporters at a Pentagon news conference on Wednesday.

"He was injured by exposed live electrical cables in the tunnel after Baghdadi detonated his vest beneath the compound, the general said, adding the dog, whose name was not revealed, has returned to duty.

McKenzie said that US special operations command military working dogs are critical members of the US forces.

These animals protect US forces, save civilian lives, separate combatants from noncombatants, and immobilize individuals who express hostile intent, he said.

These special dogs are very good at scenting humans and going after them when they're not immediately obvious.

Baghdadi's safe house in northwest Syria was stormed on Sunday by special forces along with military working dogs and chased the world's most wanted terrorist leader as he tried to flee. He was cornered in a tunnel beneath the building.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram