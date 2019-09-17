Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

'He's a Sinner, But Not a Rapist': Harvey Weinstein's Lawyer Rues #MeToo Movement for 'Ruining' His Life

Weinstein is scheduled to go to trial in January on charges alleging he raped an unidentified woman in his Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and performed a forcible sex act on a different woman in 2006.

Associated Press

Updated:September 17, 2019, 7:15 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'He's a Sinner, But Not a Rapist': Harvey Weinstein's Lawyer Rues #MeToo Movement for 'Ruining' His Life
File photo of Harvey Weinstein (Image: Reuters)
Loading...

New York: An attorney for Harvey Weinstein said on Tuesday that her client is not without sin but he's also not "a rapist." Donna Rotunno, speaking on "CBS This Morning," said she feels strongly that the evidence will exonerate the movie mogul of any criminal wrongdoing.

Weinstein is scheduled to go to trial in January on charges alleging he raped an unidentified woman in his Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and performed a forcible sex act on a different woman in 2006. He denies all accusations of non-consensual sex.

The trial will occur amid the backdrop of the #MeToo movement, which was fueled by dozens of allegations of sexual misconduct against Weinstein.

"I'm not here to say he was not guilty of committing sins," she said. However, "I don't think he's a rapist." "I think in many ways there are good things about #MeToo," the lawyer said.

However, the empowerment movement "allows the court of public opinion to take over the narrative" in a way that can't be corrected or challenged, which can result in the accused being "stripped of your rights."

"It's really about making sure those issues don't cloud our ability to pick a fair jury," she said.

No matter happens at trial, she said, Weinstein "will pay the biggest price there is," because his life is ruined.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram