Home» News» World» 'He's Doing Fantastic Job': British Minister Says Amid Reports of PM Johnson 'Considering Demoting' Rishi Sunak
'He's Doing Fantastic Job': British Minister Says Amid Reports of PM Johnson 'Considering Demoting' Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak arrives to deliver his 'Mansion House' speech at the Financial and Professional Services Address, previously known as the Bankers dinner, at Mansion House in London (Reuters Photo)

Boris Johnson is said to have been furious over a letter being leaked to the media last week, which claimed his Chancellor Rishi Sunak had written to ease Covid-19 travel norms.

British business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said that finance minister Rishi Sunak was doing a fantastic job after a report in the Sunday Times that Prime Minister Boris Johnson could demote him.

”He’s doing a fantastic job,” Kwarteng told Sky News on Monday when asked about the report.

”It’s up to the Prime Minister, all those sorts of personnel decisions.”

The statement comes after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is said to have been furious over a letter being leaked to the media last week, which claimed his Chancellor Rishi Sunak had written to push for easier international COVID-19 travel norms ahead of a planned review.

The reaction followed media reports that the Indian-origin finance minister had written to his boss, calling for a significant easing of the coronavirus travel restrictions, warning that they were damaging the economy.

According to The Sunday Times, which reported on the letter last Sunday, Johnson is said to have been apoplectic with anger and even suggested a demotion for Sunak from the powerful Treasury department to take charge of Health. The problem was that the first Johnson knew of the letter was when details of it appeared in the media, the report said.

first published:August 09, 2021, 13:59 IST